Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 27 Nov: Nominees of the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), the Congress (INC), National People’s Party (NPP) and NDA-allied People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) filed nomination papers for different zilla parishad and urban wards of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) in East Siang district.

Nominees of both the BJP and its ally PPA filed nominations for all eight PMC wards, while opposition Congress is fielding candidates for only three wards of the civic body.

The NPP is not taking part in the municipal election in the district.

Ruling party nominees filed nominations for all 14 ZP seats, while the PPA filed papers for 12 seats.

Congress (INC) nominees have filed papers for only six seats and the NPP candidates have filed papers for only two ZP seats.

The ZP constituencies in the district are spread in three Assembly segments: 37th Pasighat West, 38th Pasighat East, and 39th Mebo.

The Pasighat West LAC has six ZPCs, while both Pasighat East and Mebo LACs have four ZPCs.

Election Department officials of the district conducted thorough scrutiny of the nomination papers filed for the panchayat and municipal polls on Wednesday. The list of valid nominations had not been released by the election offices at the time of filing this report.

Training progs for presiding and polling officers held

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang district election officer (panchayati raj) conducted the first phase of election training for presiding and polling officers in Likabali here on Thursday for the upcoming panchayat elections.

About 80 officers attended the training.

District Election Officer (PR) Rujjum Rakshap urged the trainees to acquaint themselves with the process of handling polling duty with confidence.

Nari Returning Officer Ainstein Koyu delivered a presentation on performing polling duties. He advised the trainees to use their skills and presence of mind to deal with their respective tasks.

Assistant Commissioner Janes Mary Tayeng also imparted training, and urged the officers not to be confused with their roles throughout the polling process.

Practical demonstration and hands-on training on the use of ballot boxes was done by the master trainer Tumkar Ete.

In East Siang district, the first round of training for presiding officers and polling officers for the municipal elections was organised simultaneously at the DC office and the IGJ auditorium in Pasighat on Thursday.

Municipal Returning Officer of the Pasighat Municipal Council, Tatling Pertin urged the officers to thoroughly acquaint themselves with the operational procedures for the polling day at their respective polling stations.

The training session was organised under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Returning Officer Yamo Tamut.

The training was imparted by EVM master trainers Dr Alakesh Phukan (assistant professor), ADES Kasep Tayom, and RWD AE Bapu Tabing. The participants also received practical session on EVM procedures. (With inputs from DIPROs)