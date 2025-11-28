ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Lohit and Subansiri teams emerged the winner and runners-up of the Asmita Khelo India Women’s Shooting Ball League 2025-26, organised by the Shooting Ball Association of Arunachal Pradesh (SBAAP) on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of women’s sports in the state.

The league, a part of the Asmita Khelo India initiative, was held for the first time in the state, and aimed to encourage women’s participation in sports and empower them through inclusive sporting opportunities.

Six teams – Siang, Lohit, Subansiri, Tawang, Kameng and Papum Pare- participated in the league, where Lingdum Anju of Lohit team was declared the best player of the league.

Attending the closing ceremony, All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association president Nabam Akin Hina and IMC Ward 18 corporator candidate Gigi Rina Camdir encouraged all the teams to “uphold the willingness of sports.”

Earlier, during the inaugural session, Sports Director Tadar Apa urged the participating athletes to “remain sincere and dedicated to achieve exemplary results and inspire others.”

He said that the state has no shortage of talent, but proper channeling of energy and guidance is necessary to help sportspersons reach greater heights.

Citing the achievements of the state’s players at state and national levels, Apa advised the athletes to balance sports with academics, maintain a healthy body and sound mind, and strive for excellence.

He also briefed the players on the sports quota available in state government jobs, encouraging them to uphold sportsmanship in every game they play.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Olympic Association general secretary Bamang Tago encouraged the players to use the league as a platform to showcase their skills and hidden potential.

“Do not participate just for certificates. Participate to gain competitive exposure,” he said, adding that the event would play a vital role in changing the narrative around women in sports and boosting their confidence.

Certificates were also distributed to athletes who recently represented the state at the national level shooting ball league.

Highlighting the objective of the event, SBAAP president Tako Taluk said that hosting the league in Arunachal for the first time would help increase women’s participation not only within the state but across the country.

“We have many budding and talented female sports enthusiasts in Arunachal, but due to lack of proper platforms they are unable to showcase their abilities,” said Taluk.