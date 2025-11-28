SEPPA, 27 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh continues to rise on the international adventure tourism map as Aquaterra Adventures returns for its 30th river expedition in the state.

The team has been conducting expeditions in the state since 2002, with some members active as early as 1994. Over the years, Aquaterra has pioneered major river descents, including the first and second descents of the Subansiri, the first complete raft descent of the Lohit, and the first descent of the Subansiri from Nacho, significantly contributing to the state’s adventure tourism profile.

This year’s expedition is especially noteworthy with the participation of John Yost, the legendary co-founder of Sobek Expeditions, the world’s first company to commercially offer international whitewater rafting. Since 1973, Sobek led groundbreaking first descents on iconic rivers such as Ethiopia’s Omo and Tekeze, Zimbabwe’s Zambezi, Peru’s Tambopata, and Chile’s Bio-Bio.

With the Kameng and Siang rivers forming the core of this year’s expeditions, Aquaterra is once again set to showcase the state’s remarkable natural landscapes and challenging whitewater routes.

The 30th expedition stands as a testament to Arunachal’s immense potential in world-class adventure tourism and its growing appeal among global explorers. (DIPRO)