NARI, 28 Nov: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Rujjum Rakshap stressed that polling officials must acquire adequate knowledge to handle election duties efficiently.

Addressing presiding officers and first polling officers for the upcoming panchayati raj electionsduring a training programme here on Friday, the DEO highlighted the need for polling personnel to cultivate a positive working atmosphere and team spirit as soon as they are designated to polling groups.

He stated that the first polling officer must be well-trained to take charge of the polling process, if needed.

Sharing key insights for an error-free polling process, the DEO stated that there should be no last-minute crisis at any polling station under any circumstances.

Koyu AC-cum-RO M Kakki urged the designated presiding officers and first polling officers to carefully absorb both the theoretical sessions and the practical demonstrations.

The Nari ADC and returning officer for Nari and Seren elaborated the responsibilities of polling personnel and discussed the pros and cons related to conduct of polling duties.

He advised polling teams to reach their respective polling stations before sunset to familiarise themselves with the surroundings and gather information about the location and prominent local figures.

He also reminded that polling agents must report at the polling booth by 6 am, an hour before polling begins.

Assistant Commissioner JM Tayeng and master trainer Tumkar Ete conducted hands-on drills and practical demonstrations to ensure smooth polling.

Around 60 trainees participated in the training.

In East Kameng district, DEO Yashaswini B briefed political parties on the model code of conduct (MCC) for the panchayati raj elections during a coordination meeting with representatives of all political parties in Seppa on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, the DC outlined key guidelines, essential dos and don’ts, and stressed the need for strict compliance with election guidelines. She urged all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, fair and positive election environment.

Representatives of various political parties and officials attended the meeting and assured of their cooperation in upholding the principles of free and transparent elections.

ADC-cum-Deputy District Election Officer Manjunath R, MCC nodal officer Taluk Sonam, and Assistant Commissioner Tashi W Thongdok were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a training programme for presiding officers and polling officers for the upcoming Itanagar Municipal Corporation election was conducted at Siddhartha Hall in Itanagar on Friday.

The training aimed to enhance the preparedness of polling personnel through a clear understanding of their roles, responsibilities, legal authority, and procedures essential for ensuring a smooth, fair, and transparent polling process.

The participating officers were briefed on election procedures, polling station management, and guidelines issued by the State Election Commission.

Assistant Commissioner (Election) Khoda Lasa highlighted the crucial role of presiding officers in maintaining voting secrecy, preventing malpractice, and ensuring the conduct of a free and fair poll.

Master trainer Sougata Maity delivered an overview of the functioning of the electronic voting machines.

A total of 541 polling officials participated in the training programme. (DIPROs)