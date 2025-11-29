ROING, 28 Nov: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district will soon get a Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

Chairing a high-level consultative meeting here on Friday to finalise the establishment of the institute, LDV Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma affirmed his commitment to ensuring early establishment of the institute for the benefit of rural youths, local entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and the wider community.

He gave assurance that the government would provide a suitable plot of land for the establishment of the proposed RSETI, and instructed the DLRSO to identify it at the earliest.

He said that Roing’s central location, connecting Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, and TCL districts, makes it an ideal hub for such a training centre.

The proposed RSETI will offer training programmes aligned with local needs, including agriculture-based activities, weaving, carpentry, digital literacy and other livelihood-oriented trades aimed at promoting self-employment and strengthening the local economy. The institute will empower rural youths, women and aspiring entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical skills, business knowledge, and the confidence to start sustainable income generating activities.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, the ArSRLM chief operating officer (skills), the state director of RSETIs for the NE region, the state controller of RSETIs, the DLRSO, DUDA executive engineer-cum-town planner, bank officers and managers from various banks, representative from the Textile and Handicrafts Department, and officials of the Arunachal SRLM.