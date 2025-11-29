ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The research department of Himalayan University (HU) here organised a programme themed ‘Formalising collaboration to advance joint research, academic exchange and publication pathways in Scopus & WOS’ on Thursday.

The event marked a significant step towardsstrengthening the university’s global research collaborations, publication ecosystem, and academic engagement.

Addressing the participants, HU Political Science HoD Dr Dipongpou Kamei emphasised the importance of collaborative research in shaping academic excellence and enhancing publication visibility in high-impact journals.

HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaranhighlighted the institutional commitment towardsbuilding a strong research culture, promoting cross-disciplinary scholarship, and supporting faculty and scholars in publishing in Scopus and Web of Science-indexed platforms.

Two technical sessions were conducted during the programme. The first session was led by Research Connect India’s CMO Yogesh Nagargoje, who spoke on pathways to enhance global research visibility and collaborative authorship, while the second session was facilitated by Granthalayah Publications & Printers’

CTO Swapnil Porwal, who elaborated publication pipeline, quality frameworks, and ethical research practices in international journal publishing.

A highlight of the event was the signing of an MoU between the HU research department and Researcher Connect, formalising collaboration in joint research projects, academic exchange, and publication support.