HAYULIANG, 28 Nov: Twenty-five farmers and farmwomen from different villages benefitted from a vegetables’ saplings distribution programme organised by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Friday to promote nutritional security and sustainable farming practices in the district.

The vegetable seedlings were developed in the KVK farm and nurtured by KVK scientists to produce healthy saplings before distribution. During the event, saplings of cabbage, cauliflower, and tomato, along with seeds of carrot, cucumber and garden pea were distributed among the participants.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale highlighted the importance of growing nutri-gardens and emphasised the health benefits of consuming seasonal leafy and other vegetables. She encouraged the participants to include more home-grown vegetables in their diets for improved nutrition.

Horticulture specialist Satveer Yadav explained the scientific methods of nursery raising and the cultivation practices for vegetables and fruit crops suitable for Anjaw district.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal commended the farmers and farmwomen for adopting kitchen gardening, and motivated them to “develop integrated farming models for sustainable agricultural development and enhanced livelihood opportunities.”

Dr Sasmal emphasised the importance of utilising kitchen degradable waste and household organic waste for making compost, which helps improve soil quality and maintain a clean environment.