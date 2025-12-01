[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 30 Nov: The mist-laden forests of Miao once again came alive with colour, excitement and a renewed spirit of conservation as the 8th Namdapha Butterfly Festival unfolded on 26, 27 and 28 November at Khachang village in Miao Circle of Changlang district.

For three vibrant days, the festival turned the serene forest landscape into a living classroom where scientists, students, researchers, villagers, conservationists and forest officials walked side by side to celebrate the stunning biodiversity of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve.

Namdapha Butterfly Festival, which began eight years ago as a small initiative to connect people with nature, has now grown into one of Arunachal Pradesh’ most anticipated events. The festival beautifully unites science, community and culture, reminding everyone that protection of forests is not the responsibility of a few, but it is a shared duty.

This year, participants from Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh joined local butterfly lovers and students from across Changlang district and the NERIST, Nirjuli. Many students explored these forests for the first time. Their excitement was visible as they watched butterflies dance in beams of sunlight and learned how microhabitats, humidity and vegetation influence their delicate movements. For the villagers, having experts interpret the species they see daily deepened their pride in living so close to one of India’s richest ecosystems.

Namdapha, spread across nearly 1,985 sq km, is home to more than 600 butterfly species.

During the festival, numerous species were photographed, including a few that researchers believe may have been recorded for the first time. Guided trails through Deban, Hornbill Glade, Haldibari and along the Noa-Dihing river revealed the unmatched richness of the landscape and reaffirmed why Namdapha remains a paradise for both scientists and nature lovers.

A significant boost to the festival came with the visit of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) N Tam. His presence brought immense encouragement to the field staff and participants. On 27 November, he inaugurated the new four-unit beat camp at 40th Mile under the Gandhigram wildlife range, marking a major step forward in strengthening frontline protection and improving monitoring across the park. This infrastructure will help forest personnel respond faster, patrol deeper and engage better with nearby communities.

During his two-day visit, the PCCF held important coordination meetings with the Namdapha park management, the WII Dehradun team and the PWD Highway Division. He patiently listened to longstanding grievances of local tour operators and assured them improved cooperation. His participation in the pipping ceremony, where three foresters were honoured, uplifted morale and strengthened faith among ground-level staff.

The festival also hosted engaging technical sessions, cultural evenings and community-based workshops. Experts conducted hands-on training on butterfly identification, photography, habitat conservation and citizen science. A special session on the ethnobotanical knowledge of local tribes highlighted how forest communities have coexisted with nature for generations. Young villagers were trained to record butterfly sightings scientifically, empowering them to contribute to long-term biodiversity monitoring.

Evenings at the festival ground were filled with traditional dances from the Singpho, Tikhak and Longchang communities. Food stalls serving local delicacies, handicrafts and forest-based products gave visitors a taste of the region’s rich cultural heritage. The atmosphere was warm, festive and deeply rooted in community pride.

For the first time, guests from across the country were hosted in homestays in Khachang village. This not only gave them an authentic cultural experience but also created new livelihood opportunities for villagers.

As the sun set on 28 November, the final flutter of butterflies across Namdapha echoed a gentle promise that when communities, students, scientists and forest officials come together with shared purpose, the forests will continue to thrive, and the butterflies will keep painting the green corridors of Namdapha with life, colour and hope for generations to come.