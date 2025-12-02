Itanagar, 1 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Monday elected a new team of office bearers, marking a fresh chapter for the state’s media fraternity.

Senior journalist Dodum Yangfo, Editor-in-Chief of The Dawnlit Post with 20 years of experience in the field, was elected unopposed as president of the APUWJ. Similarly, The Arunachal Times Sub-Editor Amar Sangno, with 16 years of experience in journalism secured the APC presidency unopposed, reflecting broad confidence in his leadership.

Both Yangfo and Sangno are state gold medal awardees in journalism.

The general secretary positions witnessed active voting.

Sonam Jelly, Sub-Editor at The Arunachal Pioneer with 10 years of professional experience, was elected general secretary of the APUWJ.

NewsFy Editor Damien Lepcha, who has worked in the media for 11 years, was elected general secretary of the APC after a competitive ballot. He also serves as the associate editor of The Arunachal Pioneer and is the state correspondent of the Hindustan Times.

The election process, held at the APC premises, was supervised by senior journalists Mukul Pathak and Appu Gapak, who served as chief election commissioner and returning officer, respectively.

Deputy Editor of The Arunachal Times, Tongam Rina, acted as the observer, overseeing the proceedings to ensure transparency and fairness.

The newly elected members thanked the journalist community for their trust and support. They pledged to work collectively for the welfare of mediapersons, strengthen professional ethics, and enhance the overall quality of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh.

They also expressed commitment to addressing challenges faced by mediapersons and advocating a stronger institutional framework to support press freedom in the state.