NAHARLAGUN, 1 Dec: The Naharlagun police have arrested one Millo Takar, a tutor, for allegedly molesting four Class 1 students at his rented house near the community hall in G Sector here.

A verbal complaint was made by one of the minors’ mother at the Naharlagun police station at around 9:15 pm on Sunday, following which the police arrested Takar.

Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo informed that, according to the complaint, the students, who had gone for tuition classes at 3 pm, were late in returning home. When one of their guardians went to pick them up, the tutor said that they would be sent back home after they had been fed meal.

Later, the children came back home crying, the SDPO informed.

“Accordingly, the mother made the complaint at the police station. The accused has been sent to the women police station in Itanagar for further investigation,” he said.