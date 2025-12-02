[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: With a spate of alleged anti-Muslim videos surfacing online, a section of the Muslim community living in Arunachal has expressed deep concern over their safety and security.

Ever since members of the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) started visiting mosques and enquiring about their legality in the name of a drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, members of the Muslim community fear they are being targeted.

Although APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak stated in his interaction with the media that his organisation is not against Indian Muslims but only against alleged illegal Bangladeshi settlers, the community remains fearful. “Never thought the hate mongering we witness in mainland India would come to Arunachal. I have been working in Arunachal since 1990, and this is the first time I fear for my safety because of my Muslim identity,” said a member of the community who wished not to be identified.

Community members say they support the drive against illegal Bangladeshi settlers. “We cannot deny that some illegal migrants from Bangladesh may have entered Arunachal through Assam. But for this, the police and administration are there. Not every skullcap-wearing Muslim is from Bangladesh,” he added.

The community said also that it will take action if any member is found trying to convert local tribal people. “Our mosques exist only for members who work in the state to come together and pray. We have no intention of settling here, and the law does not allow it. If any member of the community is found trying to lure local tribals to convert, please inform our community leaders or the police, and we will support action,” he said.

The community appealed to the organisation not to harass innocent people, as such actions may create hatred among people on religious lines.

Home Minister Mama Natung said he has already issued directions to district authorities to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands. “No one will be discriminated against based on religion, tribe, or caste. This should be clear to everyone. We are also going to discuss the issue with the APIYO team soon. They are raising concerns over illegal migrants, which is a concern for every Arunachali,” said Natung.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak alleged that some individuals are trying to spread false rumours to target him and his team members. “From day one, we have made it clear that we are not against any religion. We are only trying to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in Arunachal. We are against illegally constructed mosques. We never harassed any individual based on religion,” Sonam said while interacting with the media.

He further alleged that some people have doctored his video and are spreading false rumours of him attacking a Muslim preacher. “I have lodged a case against two individuals for spreading false rumours. These people should be held responsible if anything happens to my team or me,” he added.

Sonam also urged the state government to provide security to him and APIYO members, claiming threats to their lives.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has blamed the ruling BJP for rising communal tension in the state. “The BJP is responsible for creating an atmosphere where religious tensions have started to emerge in Arunachal, a state known for harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the APCC said in a statement.

“Illegal construction on tribal land is a serious offence. The state government must take immediate legal action. But the BJP’s silence has created confusion, fear, and lawlessness,” it added.

The APCC stated that any illegal structure – be it a mosque, temple, or any building – must be dealt with strictly under the law.

“BJP has turned Arunachal into a haven for illegal immigrants by allowing unchecked entry of illegal migrants and enabling encroachment on tribal land,” the Congress alleged.

Further, the APCC appealed to the APIYO to stick to its core values, “not mix with divisive and hateful politics influenced by outside forces,” and to avoid any kind of human rights violations that may bring disgrace to Arunachalis globally.

The Congress also alleged that the BJP has destroyed Arunachal’s peaceful fabric. “There is tension due to illegal immigration, land encroachment, communal provocation, radicalisation of youths, etc. Law and order is collapsing, but the administration and government are silent and inactive,” the party claimed.

The APCC called for a high-level inquiry into illegal immigration and encroachment, immediate verification and deportation of illegal immigrants, removal of all illegal structures as per law, and strict action against those who instigate communal violence.

“We will not allow Arunachal Pradesh to become a laboratory for the BJP’s divisive politics. We stand for the protection of indigenous people, strict enforcement of BEFR 1873 and the ILP regime, and the restoration of peace and dignity in our state,” the APCC added.