ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh finished runner-up behind champions Assam at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025. Tripura secured the third position.

Arunachal bagged 23 gold, 31 silver and 30 bronze medals – its highest-ever medal haul in the Games.

Arunachal had won 15 gold, 21 silver, and 17 bronze medals in the inaugural edition of the Games.

The North East Para Games is the largest classification-based multi-sport competition platform for divyangjan (athletes with disabilities) from all the Northeastern states.

Arunachal competed in para athletics (T11, T13, T20, T35, T40, T55, F11, F46, F57, F 45, F44), para badminton (SL-3, SL-4, SU-5, SH-6), para table tennis (S6, S10), para swimming (50m & 100m freestyle), para chess (general and visual impairment VI/VIB), and boccia (BC-2, BC-3, BC-4).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the state’s para-athletes for delivering a ‘historic performance’ at the Games.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team Arunachal Pradesh for a historic performance at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, Guwahati! Our para-athletes made the state proud by finishing runner-up in the overall medal tally, winning a remarkable 84 medals – 23 gold, 31 silver and 30 bronze,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Calling the achievement inspirational, the chief minister said the medal haul across several sporting disciplines reflects “the courage, talent and unwavering spirit of our divyangjan sportspersons.”

“Proud of every athlete, coach and the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) for this milestone,” Khandu said.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening opportunities for para-athletes, saying their success would continue to inspire countless young talents across the state.

Organised by the Assam Sports and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, the three-day event, held from 27 November, brought together para-athletes from all eight Northeastern states.

The multi-sport meet aims to promote inclusivity, provide a competitive platform for differently-abled athletes and encourage greater institutional support for para-sports in the region.

This year’s edition saw significantly higher participation than its debut edition in 2023, reflecting growing interest and investment in para-sport infrastructure across the Northeast. (With PTI input)