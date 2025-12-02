ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Researchers of NIT Arunachal Pradesh have marked a historic achievement with the state’s first-ever semiconductor chips, developed under the MeitY’s chip-to-startup programme.

The two designs are: C2S0093 – hexadecimal locking & on-chip temperature sensor, and C2S0094 – variable frequency generator & low dropout regulator.

At a ceremony held on 28 November at SCL Chandigarh, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over the chips to Assistant Professor AlakMajumder, who led the design efforts with a student team comprising Vijay Pratap Yadav, Vipin Kumar Singh, Kuntal Chakraborty, Vipin Kumar Giri, Bhaskar Lal Das, Satwik Kumar, and GitashreeThengal.

“These chips represent the commitment of our faculty and students, and reaffirm Arunachal Pradesh’ contribution to India’s semiconductor mission and the nation’s journey towards technological self-reliance,” the NIT stated in a release.