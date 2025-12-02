TAWANG, 1 Dec: Tawang District Election Officer (DEO) Namgyal Angmo urged all political parties and candidates to adhere strictly to the dos and don’ts of the election process, maintain peace, and extend full cooperation to ensure a free, fair, and violence-free democratic process.

Chairing a meeting of all contesting candidates, their election agents, and representatives of various political parties here on Monday, the DEO urged the political parties to take an active role during electoral roll revisions to ensure a clean and accurate voter list. She appealed to everyone to refrain from misuse of social media.

During the meeting, a dedicated phone number for lodging election-related complaints was also announced.

Jang ADC-cum-RO Hakraso Kri elaborated the general restrictions and responsibilities of contesting candidates and political parties. He emphasised the need for full cooperation with the static surveillance team, video surveillance team and flying squads to ensure smooth and transparent elections.

Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon gave a detailed presentation on the model code of conduct and appealed to all stakeholders to avoid unverified allegations and uphold a peaceful electoral environment.

Nodal officer Honjon Perme conducted a presentation on proper ballot paper marking, including a demonstration on the first-time introduction of NOTA for ZPM elections. He also briefed the attendees on ballot box sealing and counting procedures.

Deputy DEO Rinchin Leta also addressed the participants and sought their cooperation to ensure a free and fair election.

General observer for panchayat elections Jenny Sailo stressed the importance of adherence to election rules and completing the election process in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Election officials addressed the participants’ queries related to EDC, voter identification, and other electoral provisions. The gathering was also briefed on the procedures for challenge votes and tendered votes.

In Lower Siang district, a coordination meeting in connection with the upcoming panchayat elections was convened in Likabali on Monday under the chairmanship of ADC-cum-DPDO Mokar Riba.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all political parties, contesting candidates (ZPM/GPM), ROs/AROs, expenditure monitoring teams, MCC/VED teams, and other officials.

During the session, key officers delivered briefings on their respective domains.

SP Gothombu Dajangju addressed issues related to law and order, and assured of adequate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the elections, while Nari ADC-cum-RO Ainstein Koyudemonstrated the essential forms and procedures to ensure error-free polling operations.

Nodal officer (expenditure) Kojar Nake explained expenditure-related guidelines and monitoring mechanisms, and nodal officer (MCC) Marte Koyuhighlighted the provisions of the model code of conduct and compliance requirements.

All participants were urged to strictly adhere to election guidelines, maintain transparency, and extend full cooperation for free, fair, and peaceful elections in the district. (DIPROs)