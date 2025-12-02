TEZU, 1 Dec: The Red Ribbon Club and the NSS unit of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC)here in Lohit district observed World AIDS Day on Monday with this year’s global theme ‘Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response’.

The programme commenced with an awareness rally taken out in the town by NSS volunteers, during which they distributed red ribbons and conducted an awareness campaign for the general public.

This was followed by a gathering at the college’s science block, during which Zoology Assistant Professor Dr Nyaton Kitya delivered a brief presentation on the theme of the occasion.

Principal Dr Kangki Megu also addressed the gathering, emphasising the need to spread awareness among students, and encouraging them to help break stigma and strengthen the collective response to HIV/AIDS.

The event witnessed the participation of NSS volunteers, as well as teaching and non-teaching staffs of the college.