NAROTTAM NAGAR, 1 Dec: The Ramakrishna Mission here in Tirap district, in collaboration with SPIC MACAY (Arunachal Chapter), SRF Foundation, and the Education Department, conducted workshops on two classical art forms -dhrupad and sattriya nritya – from 26 to 30 November.

A total of 135 students from across Arunachal Pradesh participated in the workshops. The dhrupad sessions were led by Padma Shri awardee Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, with Mohan Shyam Sharma on the pakhawaj, while the sattriya workshop was conducted by Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Usha Rani Baishya.

As part of the initiative, dhrupad recitals and sattriya performances were also organised at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali, Ramakrishna Mission School here, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Deomali, GHSSKhonsa, and Mahabodhi Rising Wisdom School, Deomali.

The workshops provided hundreds of students and teachers with enriching exposure to the depth and discipline of Indian classical arts.

The workshops aimed to cultivate artistic sensibilities among young learners, inspire constructive cultural engagement, and promote appreciation for India’s timeless heritage.

The successful conduct of the programme reaffirmed SPIC MACAY and Ramakrishna Mission’s commitment to holistic education and cultural enrichment in the region. (DIPRO)