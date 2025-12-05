KISAMA, 4 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh is in the spotlight as the sole state partner of the 26th Hornbill Festival, bringing its vibrant culture, traditional craftsmanship and emerging entrepreneurial energy to the 10-day celebration underway at the Naga Heritage Village here in Nagaland.

The partnership not only amplifies Arunachal’s cultural diplomacy but also deepens avenues for regional cooperation, market access and responsible tourism.

A dedicated stall near the entrance of the ‘Bamboo Pavilion’ has become a window into Arunachal’s artisanal world, featuring homegrown brands that blend heritage with contemporary design while sustaining local livelihoods.

The ‘House of Macnok’ displays handcrafted products made by rural communities – especially women, youths and self-help groups – reviving traditional craft practices with modern utility. C & C organic & handmade pickle, inspired by the Nocte hills of Tirap, offers preservative-free pickles rooted in indigenous techniques.

Mistyball brings tea blends sourced from the mist-soaked ‘Misty fall valley’, combining locally grown tea leaves with native herbs and spices.

KT Organic and Healthy Fruit, founded in Ziro valley in 2022, presents organic fruit candies made from kiwi, plum, peach, pineapple and wild apple grown in the region.

A women-led SHG under the Idu Mishmi apex body showcases GI-registered traditional textiles that retain the community’s weaving heritage while adapting to modern aesthetics.

Siang Beverages, run by women entrepreneurs, highlights handcrafted rice-based brews made from organic ingredients and traditional fermentation – entirely free of chemicals.

While Arunachal’s pavilion draws steady attention, the festival’s larger cultural canvas continues to captivate.

On Day 4, a cultural show by 18 Naga tribes enthralled thousands of domestic and foreign visitors at the ‘Unity Plaza’.

The programme was hosted by Rural Development & SIRD Minister Metsubo Jamir and co-hosted by agriculture adviser Mhathung Yanthan.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh and Surabhi Varma Garg, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER), Guwahati, attended as special guests.

A standout attraction this year is Yungan Khampai Konyak, officially Nagaland’s tallest man at 6 feet 9 inches. Clad in traditional Konyak attire and greeting visitors with an easy smile, the 24-year-old from Longwawasa village in Mon district has emerged as a popular selfie magnet. Weighing 120 kg, he is fondly regarded by the Konyak community as a ‘gift of god’.

Visitors also engaged in traditional games and sports, including a horn-blowing competition held at the Sumi Morung under the aegis of Tribal Vision and the Youth Resources & Sports Department.

The 18th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship, organised by the Nagaland Wrestling Association, was conducted at Kimipfüphe local ground in Kigwema, about 3 km from Kisama.

According to the Tourism Department, 55,842 visitors had arrived in Kisama as of Wednesday, including 987 foreign tourists, 13,811 domestic travellers and 41,044 locals. The festival recorded 22,508 visitors on the opening day and 18,010 on Tuesday, underscoring the rising popularity of Nagaland’s flagship ‘Festival of festivals’. (PTI)