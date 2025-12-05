ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Central Agricultural University (CAU) on Wednesday signed memorandums of agreement with 11 agribusiness startups from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur which had been incubated under the CHF R-ABI project of the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) Pasighat, at the CAU in Imphal, Manipur.

The signing of the memorandums of agreement was witnessed by Vice Chancellor Prof Anumpam Mishra, Research Director Prof LM Garnayak, Prof Ph Ranjit Sharma, the extension education director, RKVY, all the deans of its 13 colleges, research team leaders, and the comptroller of CAU.

A release from CHF R-ABI, Pasighat informed that 25 agri-startups will receive grant-in-aid amounting to Rs 115 lakhs from Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam on 8 December at the CHF, Pasighat.

The agri-startups signed agreements on different focus areas and displayed their products before the high-level executive body of the university.

Nine students from agriculture and allied science and best business models had been incubated and mentored at the CHF R-ABI, Pasighat. The event provided opportunities to connect with industry leaders, explore new collaborations, and discuss potential avenues for global expansion, the release stated.