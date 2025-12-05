ANINI, 4 Dec: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta undertook a comprehensive review of major infrastructure assets here in Dibang Valley district on the third and final day of his official tour of the district on Thursday.

He was accompanied by New Delhi-based Staff Selection Board Chairman Gopala Krishnan, Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and Industries Joint Director G Angu.

Joined by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and heads of departments, the chief secretary inspected the newly constructed mini-secretariat, the district hospital, the panchayat guest house-cum-heritage centre, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The visit focused on assessing infrastructure readiness, quality of execution, and the functional integration of these facilities into the district’s administrative and public service ecosystem.

The chief secretary commended all executing agencies for their professionalism and dedication, noting that “the timely and meticulous completion of these projects reflects a strong commitment to public service delivery and sustainable development in Dibang Valley.”

He encouraged the departments to ensure optimal utilisation of the newly created assets for the benefit of the people. (DIPRO)