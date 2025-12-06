ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The two-day 53rd Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RSBVP) 2025 concluded at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, here on Friday, marking another milestone in promoting scientific temper among young learners.

A total of 117 students from different Kendriya Vidyalayas under Tinsukia KVS Regional Office showcased their most creative and innovative projects with various themes such as ’emerging technologies, waste management, green energy and mathematical modeling.’

A distinguished panel of judges comprising assistant professors and lecturers from RGU, NIT Jote, Himalayan University, and other reputed institutions evaluated the models.

They also interacted with participants, commended their efforts, and offered valuable insights to enhance their scientific outlook.

Principal Vinay Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their unwavering cooperation and contribution to the event’s grand success.

ITBP North East Frontier, Commandant, D.K Yadav was also present on the occasion.