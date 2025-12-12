NAHARLAGUN, 11 Dec: The officials and staff members of the Art & Culture Directorate have deeply mourned the demise of former art and culture director Oshong Ering, who passed away at his residence in Mirku village in East Siang district at the age of 86 on 8 December.

“Known for his honesty, integrity, humility and dedication towards welfare of the community, he carved a niche for immense contributions to Adi literature, culture and Bogum Bokang Kebang institution to strengthen indigenous identity. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for the state. His philosophical and literary contributions will continue to guide future generations,” the directorate said in a condolence message.

In a condolence meeting at the directorate’s office premises on Thursday, the staff and officials observed a minute’s silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.