ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The LGBTQIA+ community and their allies marked World Human Rights Day at the APLS office here, in an event organised by AP QueerStation, in partnership with Bridge, on Wednesday.

Close to 30 participants gathered for the programme, themed ‘LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights’. The event featured an open mic poetry session, a panel discussion, a mini art exhibition, and more.

A significant highlight was the launch of a survey document/primer conducted across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, and West Bengal. The primer reveals that LGBTQ+ individuals experience some of the highest levels of discrimination and bullying during adolescence (ages 12-15), often beginning within their own homes, and extending to schools through peers and teachers. Such experiences frequently lead to school dropout, incomplete education, and reduced future opportunities for employment and income security. These findings emerged from a survey of more than 900 LGBTQ+ individuals carried out in 2023-24 across seven states in east and Northeast India.

“On World Human Rights Day, while the world celebrates the universality of human rights, LGBTQ+ persons continue to face routine denial of their basic rights. Despite the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018, the 2014 NALSA judgement affirming the right to self-identification, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, systemic discrimination, violence, and exclusion remain widespread,” AP QueerStation stated in a release, adding that this results in unequal access to education, healthcare, livelihoods, and other essential areas of life.

A panel discussion featured four speakers who have made notable contributions in their respective fields: Zendekar, a queer non-binary (gender-fluid) entrepreneur and owner of Zen’s Café in Kimin, spoke about resilience and the pivotal role of family, especially their mother in their journey. They emphasised that one’s work and contributions should define identity above all else.

Wanggo Socia shared the inspiration behind his research on the queer community for his PhD thesis titled ‘The Question of and Representation of Homosexuality in Hindi Prose’. His work explores the social, cultural, and psychological dimensions of LGBTQ+ experiences. He expressed hope that his research would serve as a foundation for future scholars and help bring greater clarity to the realities of homosexuality in the society.

He noted that “writers create to touch lives and illuminate paths for others, like carrying a torch that lights the way.”

Chatung Ratan, a contemporary artist, shared his journey of self-expression through art and how it has provided him with a sense of safety. He exhibited his queer artworks at the event and expressed hope for greater visibility of queer art in Arunachal, noting that “art is not merely playful but a profound expression of human experience.”

Nido Taluk, project coordinator at CHRI under SSHAKTI CSC 2.0, addressed the stigma and misinformation surrounding LGBTQ+ people, particularly the false narratives linking them to the spread of viruses. He also clarified the distinction between HIV and AIDS, stressing that HIV is the virus that, if untreated, can lead to AIDS.

The event also featured a special performance by actor and singer Janeth Pinggam.

AP QueerStation founder and LGBTQ+ activist Sawang Wangchha emphasised the need to “recognise intersectionality in all struggles, whether related to queer communities, women, children, indigenous groups, or persons with disabilities.” He also highlighted the growing need for kindness and empathy in the society today.