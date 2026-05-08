[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 7 May: Personnel of the 90 RCC under the 42 BRTF executed a round-the-clock operation to restore connectivity on the Sela tunnel approach road near Tunnel 1 in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

According to officials, a colossal landslide struck on Monday at approximately 9 pm, covering an entire double-lane roadway under nearly 20 metres of mountain mass.

Working amid extreme risk, unstable terrain and unforgiving conditions, the 90 RCC battled continuously through the night and beyond.

The road was made feasible for traffic movement,showcasing the BRO’s indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to keeping the nation’s lifelines open in the harshest of terrains.