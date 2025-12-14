ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Four athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are representing India at the 7th Nordic Open Wushu Tournament underway in Sweden.

The athletes are Mepung Lamgu, Mercy Ngaimong, Chera Loku and Onilu Tega, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association general secretary John Tara Bakey said.

Lamgu will compete in the Taichi event, while Ngaimong and Loku will participate in Jianshu and Taijijian events, respectively. Tega will compete in sanda in the below 52 kg category, he said.

A total of 18 athletes and three officials from India are participating in the tournament.

Maibam Premchandra is the coach from Arunachal.