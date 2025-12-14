ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Saying that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptionally enterprising and forward-looking, Governor KT Paraik urged IIM Ahmedabad to develop practical business, marketing, and financial models that could guide aspiring entrepreneurs and support the growing ambitions of the state’s youths.

The governor said this during a meeting with a delegation of IIM Ahmedabad, led by Prof Anil K Gupta, at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday.

Prof Gupta, who undertook a ‘shodhyatra’ in the state, shared his observations about the ecological, cultural and innovation potential of Arunachal from his interactions with farmers, knowledge holders, artisans, youths, traditional healers, and community leaders with the governor.

The team narrated their experiences of having visited a few villages in East Kameng district, drawing attention to issues with government schools, farming patterns and harnessing the traditional knowledge of medicinal plants.

Sharing his interaction with over 100 self-help groups at the Lok Bhavan, the governor said that many community members, especially women, possess remarkable skills in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, and handicrafts.

“However, they require focused support in areas such as branding, packaging, and market linkage to ensure that their products reach wider audiences and fetch fair value,” he said.

He emphasised that by strengthening these capacities, the state can uplift thousands of families and nurture a vibrant local economy.

Touching upon the rich ecological wealth of Arunachal, Parnaik urged the visiting experts to lend their knowledge in strategic ecological conservation. He stressed that safeguarding the state’s pristine environment is not only a responsibility but also a vital investment in the wellbeing and prosperity of future generations.

Prof Anamika Dey, PhD scholar Deepak Sharma, and some selected research scholars accompanied Prof Gupta during the meeting. (Lok Bhavan)