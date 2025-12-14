GUWAHATI, 13 Dec: The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 began here in Assam with two days of intensive interactions between tourism professionals from India and 10 ASEAN member states.

Organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Ltd, the exchange programme is being held from 12 to 17 December across Guwahati, Kaziranga in Assam, and New Delhi. The event aims to strengthen regional tourism linkages by integrating the Northeast into ASEAN travel circuits through business meetings, trade sessions and collaborative networks of tour operators and policymakers.

This effort builds on India’s participation at the MATTA Fair 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, where the ATDC showcased Assam and the Northeast as emerging destinations under the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. The current exchange seeks to translate that interest into tangible partnerships by bringing ASEAN stakeholders to Assam to experience its products, infrastructure and community-led tourism models firsthand.

Forty-one delegates from ASEAN – Cambodia (4), Indonesia (8), Lao PDR (4), Malaysia (4), Myanmar (4), Philippines (3), Singapore (3), Thailand (4), Timor Leste (2) and Vietnam (5) – are attending it. They are joined by representatives of key Indian industry associations and regional organisations.

Over the first two days, the group participated in formal sessions, B2B interactions and site visits designed to deepen professional ties.

On 12 December, the visiting delegates arrived in Guwahati and boarded a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra, which showcased Assam’s river-based tourism and community experiences along its banks. The following day featured the formal inauguration at a city hotel in Guwahati, followed by structured B2B meetings between tour operators from the Northeast, the rest of India, and ASEAN countries.

Reflecting on the broader goals of the exchange, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said, “The ASEAN-India tourism professionals exchange programme reaffirms our belief that tourism can strengthen regional cooperation and people-to-people ties. When professionals from across the region collaborate, design itineraries and share insights, they build partnerships that last well beyond a single event. India offers diversity of landscapes and experiences; ASEAN brings vibrant markets and travellers seeking authenticity.”

“Together, we can develop routes that respect culture, protect ecosystems and empower local entrepreneurs. This initiative will help define that shared agenda for the coming decade,” Margherita said.

Speaking about Assam’s tourism vision, Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das said, “Assam’s tourism story is entering a new phase of growth that is structured, data-driven and globally connected. Our participation in the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 marks an important milestone in positioning the state as a serious player in international tourism cooperation.”

He said that the government is working to ensure that investments in infrastructure, hospitality and digital promotion are matched with strong community involvement.

“The goal is to build a tourism economy that is competitive, responsible, and capable of standing alongside the best destinations in the region,” Das said.

Stressing the importance of the exchange, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Kumar Padmapani Bora observed, “This exchange is a decisive step towards turning longstanding cultural links between India and ASEAN into working tourism partnerships. During our sessions in Assam and Delhi, we want delegates to experience our wildlife, tea heritage and river tourism while connecting with local operators and communities who bring these experiences to life.”

“When tour circuits include homestays, community guides and conservation initiatives, travellers leave with meaningful memories and host regions see economic benefit. Our goal is sustained cooperation that draws more ASEAN visitors to the Northeast and distributes growth equitably,” he added.

The programme’s design underscores Assam and the Northeast as India’s natural link to ASEAN, both geographically and culturally. Delegates are visiting Kaziranga National Park and nearby tea gardens to interact with guides, lodge operators and local entrepreneurs involved in conservation-based tourism, reaffirming Assam’s position as a gateway for nature and heritage experiences.

Discussions during the opening phase focused on improving regional connectivity, particularly through new air links and upgraded highways in the Northeast, and on the upcoming terminal at the Guwahati International Airport, expected to make access easier for international travellers. Delegates also discussed itineraries connecting Assam with other Northeastern states and destinations across South and South-East Asia, supported by coordinated marketing and digital campaigns.

The Guwahati leg has set a constructive tone for the remaining sessions in Kaziranga and New Delhi, where policy consultations with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of External Affairs and ASEAN missions will extend the ideas generated in Assam.