ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General (DG), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday, and the two discussed the need for strengthening strategic road connectivity to border areas, ensuring regular maintenance, and establishing mechanisms for swift restoration whenever road communication is disrupted.

The governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, conveyed gratitude to the BRO for the successful execution of 10 strategically vital roads and 22 bridges under Arunank, Udayak, Vartak, and Brahmank projects.

These crucial assets were virtually inaugurated on 7 December by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking an important milestone in the state’s infrastructure development.

The governor said that these national security infrastructure projects would significantly enhance military mobility, provide year-round access to remote and sensitive regions, and improve the operational readiness of the armed forces for quick response. He added that improved connectivity would bring substantial socioeconomic benefits to local communities, fostering growth and improving livelihoods across the state.

Parnaik commended the BRO for its humanitarian and community-oriented initiatives, including medical outreach camps in remote villages and the creation of play & learning rooms for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction. “Such efforts,” he said, “reflect the BRO’s deep commitment not only to national security but also to the welfare of the people it serves.”

The DG briefed the governor on the progress and challenges of ongoing strategic projects, and gave assurance that the BRO remains committed to delivering top quality roads and infrastructure in Arunachal. (Lok Bhavan)