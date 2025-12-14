[ Karyir Riba ]

LAILIANG, 13 Dec: Four days following the accident in which 21 labourers lost their lives after the truck they were travelling on fell into a deep gorge on their way to Chaglagam, work on retrieving their bodies is still ongoing due to the difficult terrain of the accident site.

A team of NDRF personnel along with Army and BRTF officials had managed to retrieve six bodies till Friday evening. As on Saturday, 11 more bodies have been retrieved. “Four bodies had been reported to be missing, out of which three have been found and located, while one is yet to be traced,” Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin informed.

The DC further informed, “The retrieved bodies have been shifted to the district hospital. Seven bodies have been handed over to the relatives of the deceased for onward lifting to their native places after performing all formalities.

Four more will be handed over tomorrow early morning after completion of medical formalities. The retrieval operation has been closed for today due to low visibility and darkness and will resume tomorrow early morning to retrieve the remaining bodies.”

Assam Home Minister Rupesh Gowala visited the accident site on Saturday.

The accident, which reportedly took place on Monday night, came to light only on Wednesday when a severely injured, lone survivor of the accident managed to reach the BRTF camp to inform authorities.

The labourers were travelling from Tinsukia in Assam to Chaglagam on a truck when their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge.