TEZPUR, 13 Dec: A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) junior warrant officer (JWO) has been arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district for alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives over social media.

Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone.

The devices have been sent for forensic examination, though some data has been deleted, Bhumij said.

The accused was a JWO in the IAF and had retired in 2002 from Tezpur’s Salonibari base.

He had later joined the electronics department of Tezpur University, but quit.

Bhumij said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and a local court has remanded the accused to five days’ police custody. (PTI)