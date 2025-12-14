ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Over 229 cases out of 3,530 were disposed of and a settlement amount of Rs 1,17,93,071.23 was realised during lok adalats conducted at various subordinate courts across the state on Saturday.

Twenty-seven benches were constituted at the district & sessions courts in Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia and Aalo, the additional district & sessions courts in Basar, the courts of the chief judicial magistrate of Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, Changlang, Daporijo, Yupia and

Aalo, the judicial magistrate first class of Tawang, Anjaw, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Yupia, Namsai, Khonsa and Palin, and the Lohit DLSA to take up the listed cases, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority informed in a release.