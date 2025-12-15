[Bengia Ajum]

LAILIANG, 14 Dec: Three more bodies were retrieved on Sunday from the accident site here in Anjaw district, where 21 labourers lost their lives after the truck they were travelling on plunged into a deep gorge while en route to Chaglagam from Tinsukia in Assam.

With this, a total of 20 bodies have been recovered, while the lone survivor is undergoing treatment in Tinsukia.

Speaking to this daily, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin informed that the bodies have been handed over to the relatives for onward transportation to their respective native places after completing all necessary formalities. He further said that, although initially it was believed that 22 people, including the driver, were on the truck, an unconfirmed report suggested that a total of 21 people were on board at the time of the accident. “The search operation will be closed as and when a confirmed report is received,” he said.

On Saturday, 11 bodies were retrieved, while six bodies were recovered on Friday. The search and rescue operation took considerable time due to the challenging topography at the accident site. The accident reportedly took place on Monday night, but it came to light only on Wednesday when an injured person managed to reach a BRTF camp and inform the authorities. The injured person, identified as 22-year-old Budheswar Deep, was evacuated to the Tinsukia Medical College Hospital in Assam for further treatment. Despite being severely injured, he managed to crawl up to the road from the deep gorge. His condition is stated to be stable, and he is making a slow recovery.

A team comprising personnel from the NDRF, along with Army and BRTF officials, in coordination with the district administration, carried out the search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, as bodies began arriving at Gelaphakuri Tea Estate in Tinsukia, from where the majority of the labourers hailed, emotional scenes were witnessed as families struggled to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones. Most of the labourers were in their 20s, with 20-year-old J Munda being the youngest victim.

The labourers were on their way to Chaglagam for the construction of a house belonging to a local resident, and were being brought by a contractor who also hails from Tinsukia. The Chaglagam administrative circle in Anjaw district is considered one of the remotest circles of Arunachal Pradesh. Located near the India-China border, the area is sparsely populated and has often been in the news in the past for reported Chinese intrusions into Arunachal’s territory in the region.

2 arrested for trafficking workers

In a major development related to the Anjaw accident, the Tinsukia police have arrested two persons for allegedly trafficking labourers to Anjaw.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Sirajul Ahmed, a contractor, and Sairuddin Ali, a head mason. The duo also belongs to Tinsukia district.

The accused duo have been booked under Section 143(3) of the BNS for trafficking of persons, Section 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 125B for acts endangering life or personal safety of others, and Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy.

Anjaw SP Anurag Dwivedi informed that local police have registered a case related to the road accident in Hayuliang.