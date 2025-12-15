Monday Musing

[Junroi Mamai]

Recently, a 45-year-old woman died at the community health centre (CHC) in Kimin in Papum Pare district in the absence of an emergency doctor. The deceased’s family in an FIR lodged with the police stated that the woman had suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, following which she was rushed to the CHC. However, there was no doctor available. Only two nurses were present, who were unable to stabilise the patient.

More concerning details have emerged in the FIR. The patient’s family stated that the on-duty emergency medical officer’s phone number was switched off, and in the absence of a medical officer, the family members had to perform CPR to revive the woman, but to no avail. The family has alleged dereliction of duty leading to lack of timely medical treatment and unavailability of medical officers leading to the death.

Tragic incidents like these highlight how hollow and ramshackle statewide health facilities generally are despite the government’s seemingly continuous efforts to strengthen them. There has been an acute shortage of doctors as well as basic medical equipment and facilities in several parts of the state for decades. Most of the district hospitals in the state face shortage of doctors, child specialists, gynaecologists, other specialist doctors, and supporting health staff.

The condition of the state’s numerous CHCs and primary health centres (PHCs) that provide basic medical care and referral services to the people in rural and remote areas are also deplorable to say the least.

People in our state have been imploring with the state government for decades to ensure that the rural populace avail basic health facilities, but not a lot has improved till date.

Kimin is not a remote place and is closer to the state capital compared to other parts of the state, yet the CHC has presently only three doctors posted there to deliver healthcare facilities. This incident puts into perspective the condition of the CHCs and PHCs of other remote areas of our district. Most of our people who live far from the state capital are dependent on private and government health facilities of our neighbouring state because the health facilities in other parts of our state are dismal. People in rural areas have no option and are compelled to spend large sums of money to avail medical aid, often for minor ailments.

A number of issues afflict our state’s health services, but the state government seems incapable of addressing these despite much effort. Though the state government has sanctioned several posts of doctors against the CHCs and PHCs across the state, only a few posts are filled. Even if they are posted/transferred, most doctors do not join their respective place of posting and some doctors who are on roster remain absent from their duties. Several state-level analyses have also found a similar pattern of problems in the CHCs and PHCs across the country.

The tragic incident in Kimin could have been prevented. The state government needs to take a firm stand and ensure that people have access to timely and quality healthcare services.