BANDERDEWA, 14 Dec: Three individuals, identified as Raj Pegu (42), Seniram Das (30) and Beauty Das (25), were arrested by the police here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

On receipt of reliable information regarding drug peddling activities in the Dolikoto area under Banderdewa police station, a police team led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, along with an ADS team comprising SI Koj Tada, H/Ct Tade Bomdom, Ct Rinchin Tsering and L/Ct NS Chauhai, conducted a raid near the Mega Food Park in Dolikoto.

During the operation, the prime drug peddler, Raj Pegu, was apprehended along with his accomplices Seniram Das and Beauty Das.

Following a search, 22 vials containing suspected heroin were seized from their possession.

A case under Section 21(b)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Banderdewa police station in this regard.

Verification revealed that Raj Pegu is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in multiple cases, the police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.