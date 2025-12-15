ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) called upon all citizens of the state to uphold the Constitution and ensure that the panchayati raj and municipal elections are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

The party stated that the right to vote, guaranteed under the Constitution through the universal adult franchise, is the cornerstone of the nation’s democratic system.

“Every voter must be allowed to exercise this right freely, fearlessly, and without any form of pressure, in accordance with the fundamental democratic principle of ‘one person, one vote, one value’,” the APCC said in a press statement on Sunday.

It stated also that no kind of impersonation, proxy vote or substitute vote casting should be permitted.

The APCC urged the municipal election returning officer, district election officers, and the state election commissioner to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, without any law and order situations.

The party urged the authority to deploy adequate police force to every sensitive polling station.

It also urged all political parties, candidates, office bearers and their supporters to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct, election laws, and all directives issued by the state election commission and other competent authorities.