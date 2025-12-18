BAGRA, 17 Dec: Guwahati-based regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Business Development Manager Ashraf Kamaal on Wednesday visited Bagra village in West Siang district to assess pineapple production, export feasibility, and identify key constraints affecting exports.

Kamaal visited various large pineapple farms, orange orchards and upcoming fields. He noted that the area could become a major pineapple and orange export hub with continued efforts.

He also visited the new site for the Arunachal Pineapple Festival and explained the procedure for availing APEDA’s refrigerated van facility.

Dr. Gerik Bagra, ACTO from ICAR RC for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, who accompanied the APEDA official, demonstrated to the farmers how to manage and to make profit from the same piece of land. He advised farmers to follow the double-row system of planting and use the inter-space of the rows for intercropping with legume crops like soybean, moong dal etc. for nitrogen fixation.

Dr. Bagra said that mulch biomass from legume crops serve as manure for the main pineapple crop, reducing the need for using external manure application.

The visit was facilitated by All Bagra Welfare Society. The executive members of the society, including its president Dumar Bagra, its secretary Bomge Bagra, and village authorities were also present.