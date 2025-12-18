Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Dec: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) celebrated the ‘Pensioners Day’ with the participation of old and new members at Mebo on Wednesday.

East Siang APSPA president Bodong Yirang appealed to the members of the association to continue supporting welfare activities in the district and maintain a close coordination.

General secretary of the association Dr. Onik Moyong reviewed the welfare activities undertaken by the association, such as clearance of pending pensions and development of primary education in the district. He informed that the association has adopted three primary schools-one in each education block-in the district thereby helping them with development of infrastructure and academic activities.

The APSPA’s Mebo block secretary Bompang Tayeng highlighted the significance of celebrating the ‘Pensioner Day,’ recalling the contribution of D.S Nakara, who moved the Supreme Court to ensure pension benefits for government employees.

Retired chief engineer (power) Ogum Moyong, Adi Bane Kebang president Tanon Tatak, retired teacher David Ratan, APSPA’s chief adviser Kumson Pangging, and vice president Kaling Koyu also spoke.

Retired DDSE and former Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, along with several retired government officers, including Tahang Taggu, Tamiyo Tatak, Obang Dai, Tatdo Borang, Yemlin Tayeng and a number of retired police officers participated in the celebration.