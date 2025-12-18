ROING, 17 Dec: A GPM candidate of the BJP, Midum Pertin, from the 27/120 Parbuk-Bolik Gram Panchayat segment under the 08-Bukkong ZP Constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district, has written to the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking a re-poll. He alleged that there has been an alteration involving eleven voters/electors in the electoral rolls and expressed concern that it could determine the outcome of the election.

In his complaint, he alleged that the eleven voters could be fake. He further stated that complaints made to the local authorities have not yielded any results.

Apart from demanding a fresh poll, he also sought action against the officials responsible for altering the genuine electoral list at the last moment, to ensure a free and fair election in the 27/120 Parbuk-Bolik Gram Panchayat segment.