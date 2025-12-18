NIRJULI, 17 Dec: Nirjuli police seized 2 kg of suspected ganja and arrested a peddler from P-Sector here on Tuesday.

Acting on reliable information regarding the peddling of ganja/cannabis at P-Sector, Nirjuli, near the Poultry Farm, a police team led by officer-in-charge of Nirjuli police station Inspector Tadu Hassang, along with ASI D.C Namsa, constables Hano Pai, Bishal Newer, T. Tanjang, Tamin Rai, and lady constable L. Wangmu, conducted a raid at the suspected location.

During the operation, 2 kg of suspected ganja, packed in pouches, was recovered from the residence of Pronoda Nath (55) of Madhukushi village under Rongia police station in Kamrup, Assam, who is presently residing at P-Sector near the Poultry Farm, Nirjuli.

A case vide No. 98/2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act has been registered at Nirjuli police station, and the accused has been arrested.

Naharlagun superintendent of police, Dr. Nyelam Nega, appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police by sharing credible information related to drug peddling and substance abuse. Assuring strict confidentiality for informants, the SP reiterated the police’s commitment to take stringent action against those involved in the drug trade.