[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region, continues to face an acute and persistent drinking water crisis. Unlike many other parts of the country that rely on groundwater sources, the TCL region depends largely on surface water sources such as streams, rivulets and natural springs. These fragile sources are directly linked to forest cover and healthy catchment areas. Unfortunately, large-scale deforestation and unregulated human activities have pushed these lifelines to the brink of collapse.

With the rapid destruction of forests, the catchment areas that recharge streams and rivulets are under severe threat. If decisive and immediate steps are not taken, many of these water sources are likely to dry up in the near future. In some locations, early signs of depletion are already visible, raising serious concerns about water security for both present and future generations.

One of the most alarming examples is the continuous destruction of catchment areas at Motongsa, under Nampong administrative circle where the source or head works of drinking water for Miao township is located. There have been constant reports of indiscriminate tree felling for commercial purposes in the area. Equally worrying is the fact that even some villagers remain unaware of the long-term consequences of such activities. The loss of forest cover directly affects water retention, soil stability and the natural recharge of streams. If deforestation at Motongsa is not stopped immediately, Miao township is most likely to face a severe drinking water crisis.

In this context, the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change must initiate stringent and proactive measures to halt deforestation and protect catchment areas. The Panchayat institutions must take the matter seriously and initiate steps to protect catchment areas. Declaring critical catchments as protected zones, increasing patrolling, imposing penalties for illegal logging, and involving local communities in forest conservation are no longer optional, they are an urgent necessity.

To address the drinking water crisis nationwide, the union government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019 with the ambitious goal of providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to every rural household by supplying safe and adequate drinking water on a regular basis. The mission’s guiding motto, “Har Ghar Jal,” reflects its commitment to ensuring potable water for every household, thereby improving public health, reducing the burden on women and children, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Across many states, the JJM has proven to be a transformative initiative. However, in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the TCL region, the mission has not achieved the desired success. Despite the creation of infrastructure under JJM, people in several rural areas continue to suffer from drinking water shortages.

Under the JJM’s operational framework, once the infrastructure is developed, the Department of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply hands over the scheme to the local community. The responsibility of operation, maintenance and management then rests with the consumers themselves, functioning under the aegis of Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) or Village Level Committees. This community-led approach is designed to foster ownership, accountability and sustainability.

However, ground realities in the TCL region reveal a troubling picture.

Many villages have struggled to manage and maintain JJM projects effectively. Lack of proper technical knowledge, poor coordination, absence of regular maintenance, and weak institutional mechanisms have led to frequent breakdowns and non-functional schemes. Even more astonishing and disturbing are reports of theft of JJM equipment and components, which further cripple the system and waste public funds.

In Changlang district, areas such as Kharsang, Bordumsa and Jairampur have witnessed the failure of JJM projects. In contrast, N’khumsang under Miao circle and Chakma- Hajong inhabited settlement blocks under Diyun circle stand out as successful examples. These areas demonstrate that with community participation, collective responsibility and proper management, JJM projects can function effectively even in challenging terrains.

The contrast between failed and successful villages underscores a critical lesson: infrastructure alone cannot solve the drinking water problem; awareness, community ownership and behavioural changes are equally important.

Many villagers remain unaware of their duties and responsibilities after taking over JJM projects. Without proper sensitization, training and regular handholding, the sustainability of such schemes remains doubtful.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to disseminate information and spread awareness at the grassroots level. Capacity building programmes, regular training of village committees, transparent financial management, and technical support from the departments concerned must be prioritised. Schools, community leaders, women’s groups and youth organisations should be actively involved in promoting water conservation and protecting catchment areas.

The JJM is not merely a government scheme; it is a people’s movement aimed at ensuring water security for all. Protecting forests, safeguarding catchment areas, and responsibly managing water infrastructure are collective responsibilities. If communities, departments and policymakers work in unison, the TCL region can overcome its drinking water crisis and truly realise the vision of “Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Swasthya.”