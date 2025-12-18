[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 17 Dec: The death of a minor girl by suicide in Roing has surfaced after the All India Chakma Students’ Union and the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union registered a zero FIR at the Diyun police station.

As per reports, the 15-year-old girl from Diyun Circle was working as a domestic help at a residence here in Roing, where she was found dead on Thursday last.

Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) SP Manish Shaurya informed, “After the LDV police received information regarding the alleged suicide of a minor girl, based on the information, a case was initially registered under section 194 of the BNSS. Subsequently, a Zero FIR received from Diyun police station has been taken into cognizance and information mentioned in the zero FIR has become part of the ongoing investigation. An inquest has been conducted by the Executive Magistrate in accordance with due procedure. The post-mortem examination has been completed, and the police are presently awaiting the PME report.”

“The case is being examined from all possible angles to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident. The Officer-in-Charge, Roing police station, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Roing, have been directed to closely monitor and supervise the investigation to ensure a time-bound investigation. Further action will be taken strictly as per law based on the findings of the investigation”, he further informed.