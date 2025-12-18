TEZU, 17 Dec: A 15-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother lost their lives in a fire incident in Tezu early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at Peon Line Colony under Lohit district at around 3:30 a.m.

The police were informed by 4 a.m. and rushed to the spot along with three fire tender trucks. By then, three dilapidated government semi-SPT quarters had already been engulfed in flames and reduced to ashes.

The cause of the incident, and which house first caught fire remain uncertain, as the matter is still under investigation, informed Lohit superintendent of police Thutan Jamba.

The children were at home on their own, as their parents had gone to Kurung Kumey district to cast their votes in the Panchayat elections, the SP said.

Two cases of unnatural death have been registered at Tezu police station-Tezu PS UD Case No. 16/2024 and Tezu PS UD Case No. 17/2025-under Section 194, Clause 1 of the BNSS.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to the family.