PASIGHAT, 18 Dec: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA) on Wednesday met Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomi Riba here in East Siang district to advocate establishment of a department of psychology in the university, stressing its urgent relevance in the present context of escalating student mental health challenges and suicide cases.

The delegation highlighted that psychology is critical in equipping students with essential life skills, such as resilience, emotional regulation, and self-awareness, which are increasingly necessary to cope with academic pressure and psychosocial stressors.

They further emphasised the importance of psychology as both an academic discipline and an institutional support system to strengthen on-campus mental health services and counselling support for students.

The VC on his part said that the university hasalready been considering the introduction of psychology, and appreciated the timely and constructive inputs shared by the association.