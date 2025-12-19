PASIGHAT, 18 Dec: A two-phase training programme for vote counting, organised by the East Siang district administration, concluded at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The comprehensive training sessions equipped counting supervisors, counting assistants, candidates, and polling agents with standardised procedures and best practices.

During the first phase of training on 17 December, focus was given on the counting process of the panchayati raj elections.

The master trainers included Kasep Tayom, Dr Romeo Dupak and Dr AK Thakur, who covered both theoretical and practical aspects of the process.

During the 2nd phase of training for counting of votes of the Pasighat Municipal Council elections, master trainers Alakesh Phukan and Bapu Tabing imparted training with a presentation. This was followed by hands-on, practical demonstrations using electronic voting machines.

L/Subansiri prepared for vote counting

Meanwhile, the Lower Subansiri district administration reaffirmed its commitment to free and fair vote-counting.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Oli Perme on Thursday convened a meeting with Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, returning officers, and the district information and public relations officer and reviewed the arrangements for the counting day of the panchayati raj (PR) election, scheduled for 20 December.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on all critical aspects, including security arrangements, fire safety measures, traffic regulation, crowd management, deployment of personnel and strengthening of the public announcement system to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.

The district administration has also issued a traffic advisory to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles and avoid congestion on the counting day.

The DC emphasised that all necessary measures are being put in place to ensure a peaceful, transparent and orderly counting process, with the objective of building confidence among candidates, voters and political parties. (DIPROs)