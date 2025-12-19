ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Anini in Dibang Valley district has been honoured for its adventure tourism potential at a national-level convention, an official said on Thursday.

The remote village was awarded the ‘Best Emerging Adventure Destination’ at the 17th annual convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), held in Srinagar on Wednesday, he said.

District Tourism Officer Lamwang Aran received the award from Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Aran said the honour stood as a testament to the collective resolve of the state Tourism Department, the local stakeholders, and the people of Anini, whose sustained efforts have nurtured a model of adventure tourism rooted in responsibility, resilience, and deep respect for nature.

Flanked by towering Himalayan ranges and blanketed by vast alpine forests, Dibang Valley is home to the Idu Mishmi community and boasts stunning natural beauty, excellent trekking prospects, and cultural appeal.

Among the most sought-after activities here are the Seven Lakes trek, Aeyo Valley trek, Pomo Winter trek in Zambra Valley – the habitat of the endangered Mishmi Takin, and the culturally revered Athupopu trek, an official said. (PTI)