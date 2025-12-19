YAPIK, 18 Dec: Ninety-seven project-affected families/public from 10 villages attended an environmental public hearing for the proposed 1,000 mw Naying Hydroelectric Project (NHEP) of the NEEPCO Limited, conducted at Yapik village in Tato circle of Shi-Yomi district on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Tumgge Loya clarified the doubts raised by the public.

He also advised the NEEPCO to win the confidence of the public regarding the project.

NEEPCO Executive Director NJ Goswami provided clarification on the issues raised by the project-affected families (PAFs)/public during the open house discussion.

Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Boardscientist Jumli Kato elaborated the provisions of the EIA notification dated 14 September, 2006 and subsequent amendments issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change pertaining to environmental clearance for developmental projects and the requirement of environmental public hearing.

He also explained the objective of the environmental public hearing regarding the proposed NHEP.