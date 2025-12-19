[ Samsum Changmi ]

KHARSANG, 18 Dec: The EIA Demand Committee has accused Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd (CPPL) – the project proponent of the Namchik-Namphuk open cast coal mine here in Changlang district – of deliberately withholding the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental management plan (EMP) documents from project-affected communities, raising serious concerns over transparency and environmental compliance.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the committee said it had formally written to CPPL on 13 November, seeking copies of the EIA and EMP, so that local communities could “review and examine the environmental and social implications of the project in an informed and meaningful manner.” The committee also approached the Miao additional deputy commissioner, seeking administrative intervention to ensure disclosure of the documents prior to the commencement of mining operations.

The statement noted that on 5 December, the Joint Action Committee, representing various local organisations in Kharsang, extended solidarity with the EIA Demand Committee and once again urged CPPL to release the documents. “Despite these repeated and legitimate requests from the project-affected communities of Kharsang, CPPL has failed to furnish any such documents, demonstrating a complete lack of transparency,” the committee alleged.

The community alleged that, instead of engaging openly with the community, the company has been resorting to “divide-and-rule tactics” aimed at weakening collective demands for accountability.

“Such acts of concealment and manipulation are deeply disturbing and undermine public trust, social harmony, and democratic decision-making in the region,” it said.

The committee further claimed that during a site inspection conducted on 6 December, several environmental violations were observed at the mining site. These allegedly included the absence of settling ponds, improper dumping of topsoil and overburden, lack of greenbelt development, and missing environmental infrastructure such as dust suppression systems. It also alleged that, contrary to assurances given by the project proponent, no local youths have been employed and no meaningful local infrastructure has been developed by the company.

According to the statement, a detailed representation highlighting these violations was submitted to the Kharsang SDO on 9 December, seeking immediate intervention, including suspension of mining operations until the EIA and EMP documents are disclosed, reviewed by affected communities, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is duly signed.

“However, no action has been initiated by the Kharsang SDO till date,” it said.

Reiterating its stand, the committee stated that “no mining activity should proceed in opacity,” adding that environmental clearance cannot be reduced to a “mere paper formality while violations continue unabated on the ground.” It demanded immediate disclosure of the EIA and EMP documents, a halt to environmentally non-compliant practices, and strict intervention by the competent authorities to safeguard the rights and future of the people of Kharsang.

Attempts to contact Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd for its response were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.