ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday reviewed the status of major hydropower projects in the state, including Tawang I and II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I and II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the hydropower sector.

During the review, he undertook a detailed assessment of mega and large hydropower projects, such as the 3,097 mw Etalin Hydroelectric Project, the Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project (1,750 mw) and the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (1,605 mw). The review also covered the operationalisation of the restructured Department of Hydro Power Development under DHPD 2.0, aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms and improving inter-departmental coordination.

The Gongri Hydroelectric Project (144 mw) emerged as a key milestone, becoming the first project to be restored under the innovative Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025. The developer, M/s Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restore the project within 48 months, with commissioning targeted by December 2029.

The deputy chief minister said that the exercise formed part of a comprehensive effort by the government to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible and sustainable development across the sector. He emphasised that these initiatives reaffirm the government’s commitment to policy stability, responsible hydropower development and long-term energy security for Arunachal Pradesh.

In a separate but linked review, Mein assessed the progress of hydropower projects being developed under the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), with focus on ongoing and proposed small hydropower projects across the state.

The review included a detailed assessment of strategically important projects such as the Sumbachu Small Hydro Power Project and the Taksang Chu Small Hydro Power Project in Tawang, examining construction progress, electro-mechanical works, inter-departmental coordination and site-specific challenges impacting timely execution.

The status and readiness of other identified small hydro projects allotted to the HPDCAPL were also reviewed, along with the roadmap for accelerating implementation while ensuring environmental responsibility and local participation.

The exercise formed part of a broader effort to strengthen the HPDCAPL as a key implementing agency for small hydropower development, promote clean and decentralised energy generation, and reinforce Arunachal’s long-term energy security through responsible hydropower development.

Meanwhile, Mein urged the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to prioritise the laying of transmission lines within the stipulated time.

Chairing a review meeting on the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system in Itanagar on Wednesday, he said that with the commissioning of the Lower Subansiri project and many other such projects in the pipeline, it is essential to lay the transmission lines first, so that power generated is transmitted immediately.

He said reliable power is not only a basic necessity but also a foundation for education, healthcare, livelihoods, industrial growth, and overall economic development.

He said the focus of the state government remains firmly on strengthening power connectivity, ensuring reliable and quality electricity supply, and supporting inclusive development across both urban centres and remote areas of the state.

In the meeting, key milestones achieved under the scheme were reviewed, including the commissioning of several transmission and distribution assets, the completion of priority transmission lines, and the resolution of long-pending infrastructure challenges.

The meeting was attended by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte and his deputy Kardo Nyigyor, ministers, and senior government officials. (DCM’s PR Cell, with PTI input)