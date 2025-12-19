[ Indu Chukhu ]

CHAMBANG, 18 Dec: The Kra Daadi police have arrested the National People’s Party’s (NPP) polling agent, identified as Charu Jaji, after one pistol loaded with a magazine containing seven rounds, along with eight rounds kept in a pistol holster were seized from a vehicle (AR-01-U-6961) during the panchayat poll at the Tebibal polling station in Chambang during a surprise checking.

“This is the only case of seizure of arms and ammunition in Kra Daadi district during the voting day,” informed DSP Mape Zirdo.

The State Election Commission had identified Chambang subdivision as a highly sensitive area, following which the surprise checking was conducted by the police, Zirdo informed.

He informed also that the offender (polling agent) had submitted his gun at the Itanagar police station but apparently did not submit his additional guns. “The timely seizure prevented a major law and order issue,” the DSP said.

According to the police, an individual can apply for only two arms with one licence.

The seizure was done in the presence of Chambang SDO Riba Gyadi, magistrate and complainant of the case.

A case under Section 223 of the BNS, read with Section 30 of the Arms Act, and Sections 134(B)/125 of the Representation of the People Act has been registered at the Palin police station in this regard.

Investigation in the case is ongoing and the accused is in police custody. He will be produced at the JMFC court in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

The investigation proceedings are being carried out under the supervision of Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme.