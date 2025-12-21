NAROTTAM NAGAR, 20 Dec: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagara urged the students of the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) here to broaden their vision and cultivate a strong sense of national identity to become nation-builders.

He was addressing the annual prize-giving ceremony of the RKMS on Friday. The occasion brought together monks of the Ramakrishna Order, distinguished guests, teachers, students, parents, and well-wishers.

Bagara advised the students to first identify themselves as Indians, then as Arunachalees, and finally as members of their local communities, stressing that such a perspective would foster unity, discipline and a sense of responsibility towards nation-building.

The programme was presided over by Swami Jnanavratanandaji Maharaj, treasurer of the worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. In his presidential address, he highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s timeless message to the youths: “Love India” and “Have faith in yourself.” Quoting Vivekananda’s words that the youths are “sons of immortality,” he exhorted the students to develop self-confidence, strong character, and dedication, reminding them that inner strength and moral values are essential for meaningful service to society and the nation.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also released Narottam, the annual magazine of the school, reflecting the creative, academic, and cultural talents of the students.

RKMS Principal Swami Jneyananda presented the annual report, highlighting the academic achievements, co-curricular activities and service initiatives of the institution during the year.

RKMS Vice-Principal Swami Ritapathananda and Secretary Swami Achyuteshananda also spoke.

The ceremony’s highlight was the distribution of academic and sports prizes and awards to meritorious students and staff members. (DIPRO)