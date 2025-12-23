ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The 10th edition of the Orange Festival of Adventure & Music (OFAM) culminated in Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday. The four-day event had begun on 18 December.

The OFAM is India’s first adventure and music festival. Unprecedented crowds were witnessed in this edition, with over 10,000 participating in it each day. Over 18,000 turned out on 19 December, the second day of the event, when Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan performed.

The headliners this year were Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi, Benny Dayal and Raftaar, but Trivedi, who had a performance on day 1, cancelled his performance, citing health reasons. Singer Adnan Sami also performed with his iconic songs.

“Due to overcrowding, the network was an issue. It would have been better if the internet service providers of the area were on it,” suggested an organiser.

Ever since the OFAM was introduced, Dambukprovides several homestays and camps sites. Many locals are venturing out to the business of hospitality. The locals are allowing spaces for campsites, thus improving their livelihood.

At the end of the event, rapper Raftaar performed with Tripuri rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl. Playback singer Benny Dayal also performed.

The festival had been kicked off with soulful performances by homegrown artists Carolina Norbu and the Dobom Doji Collective.